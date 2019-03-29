Asuano Queen Mother Found Dead In Cemetery

Nana Somfowaa Durowaa III, queen mother of Asuano in the Wenchi Municipality has been found dead at the Droboso cemetery. Confirmed reports indicate that the Queen mother committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree at the burial grounds.

According to sources, the queen mother disappeared about three days ago and as a result, announcements were made on local radio stations. After days of searching for her, she was unfortunately found deceased under the unthinkable circumstance.

The sad incident has thrown residents of Asuano and members of the traditional council into a state of shock and mourning.

The assemblyman of the area, Opoku Adjei, who was one of the first people to see the lifeless body, quickly informed the traditional authorities at both Asuano and Wenchi, as well as the police.

The police, together with members of the traditional council, proceeded to the scene and removed the body from the tree.

DAILY GUIDE learned that because of her status as the queen mother, rites were performed and the body quickly buried according to tradition.

Some people in the community had been debating about whether the incident is a bad omen and an abomination for the community since nothing of that sort has ever happened there before.

The police in the region are tight-lipped over the incident although the regional police spokesman – Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong – has confirmed it.

He, however, did to make further comments.

