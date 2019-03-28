Cyclone Idai : Tanzania a perfect model for other African nations to emulate

President Magufuli

Tanzania has proven to the world that it is truly a Pan African nation unlike the much-praised Pan African nations that till now have not delivered any form of aid in spite of them having the capabilities to do so.

It has gone down in history as the first African nation to rush to aid of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

A truly Ubuntu spirit that we need reinvigorate throughout our motherland.

Rwanda has capabilities to deliver medicine by drones but how many tonnes of medicine did they send?

Egypt is now carrying the mantle of African Union but what has it done in spite of it being a biblical breadbasket of Africa?

There are so many African countries with military might but they have not sent even a single helicopter to rescue people stranded on trees.

Tanzania delivered 200 tonnes of food and 24 tonnes in medicine.

Adding to that its military is involved in rescue efforts and delivering aid as African nations militaries lie idle in the barracks.

As Pan Africanists we strongly condemn this behavior of African countries ignoring problems that need collective response as an African nation.

What can we do to end this unsympathetic and uncharitable behavior of African nations?

India traversed thousands of miles and brought four ships to rescue the stranded people.

South Africa sent its army too for rescue mission .

This act of generosity by Tanzania should not go unrecognized.

President Magufuli made us proud to be Africans.

Written By:

Daniel Mwambonu

A revolutionary Pan Africanist and founder of Global Pan Africanism Network (GPAN)