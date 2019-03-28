Hon. Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem Organises District Mock Examination For All Basic School Pupils Of Binduri

The Member of Parliament for Binduri Constituency, Hon. Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab~Lem in his bid to improve the falling standards of Education in the Binduri District has this year organised a Mock Examination for all final year Basic school Pupils within the Binduri District. This according to him will go along way to adequately prepare the Pupils for their upcoming WAEC examination. The Pupils will now have a fair idea of how their WAEC exams will be like.

It will be recalled that, the Hon. MP for Binduri not too long ago had a fruitful meeting with the new District Education Director and his officials where he donated Motorbikes to aid effective supervision which according to him is crucial in improving effective teaching and learning among teachers and Pupils and also promised to organise a District Mock Exams for all schools within the Binduri District, that promise has been fulfilled.

The total number of pupils registered for this year's WAEC exams in Binduri numbers around 12,000 and all these pupils are participating in the District Mock Exams this year. The total cost of organising the exams cost Ghs12,000. Apart from the printing of questions and answer sheets cost, invigilation and marking cost, there exist an award prize for the best pupil of the exams as well as the best participating school of the exams for the year.

The District Mock Exams has come to stay in Binduri, and for that matter will be continued next year. Leadership at its best.