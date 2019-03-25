Celebrating The Man Dr. Kwabena Donkor (Pt.1)

Pru East in the Bono East region (formerly Brong Ahafo region) is the envy of many constituencies in the country. People are most likely to be envious of urban constituencies due to location and proximity but the good people of Pru East are envied because they are blessed with an honourable Member of Parliament; Dr. Kwabena Donkor.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, astute academia, takes pride in serving his constituents and it is evident by the fact that he has delivered more projects in his constituency than the district assembly. A promoter of local content, Dr. Donkor has a very good rapport with members of the Association of Ghana industries. As a matter of principle and sheer patriotism, Dr. does not have a single bank account outside Ghana; his destiny is therefore tied to that of our beloved country.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor has served his country diligently and honourably as he helped in the establishment of BOST and Petroleum Commission and served as the first Chief Executive Officer for both state institutions. He worked tirelessly to ensure that these institutions of state were built on solid foundations to contribute to national development. This, however, came at a cost as when the NDC exited power, he became the subject of five (5) separate investigations; he was cleared of any wrongdoing in all these.

Dr. Donkor commands respect from both within and without his party and has strong ties with the all the supposed factions in his party including a great relationship with former President Rawlings. He has risen through the ranks of the party from the PNDC days and has on some occasions put himself in the line of fire to save his party. A recent example is his handling of the AMERI deal brouhaha when he accepted full responsibility called out the government and dared them to proceed to court and prosecute him if there was any wrongdoing; the government’s actions exonerated him in the long run after he foiled what was an attempt to hang a corruption scandal on the erstwhile NDC administration.

There is no denying that his handling of “dumsor” as Power Minister earned him the respect of many. After effectively putting in measures that ended the power crisis, Dr. Donkor resigned because of doubt from members of his own party. In the end, he was justified as no further additions were or have been made in terms of our generation capacity since he resigned; yet our power supply stabilized.

In a country where we rarely celebrate our heroes, Dr. Kwabena Donkor deserves to be celebrated!

Watch out for Part 2...