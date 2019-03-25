MP Ayew Afriye Donates 20k, Motorcycles To Raise Educational Standards

The Member Of Parliament For Effiduase Asokore Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Hon Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has commissioned 3 unit classroom blocks at the TI Ahmadiyya Junior High School at Asokore and Effiduase D/A '3' Junior High School within his constituency.

Again, the legislator for the donated 4 (Four) brand New Apsonic motor bikes to the District Office of the Ghana Education Service for Circuit supervision within the district.

Also, Hon Ayew Afriye gave GHC20,000 (Twenty thousand Ghana Cedis) to the District GES office to help organize extra classes for pupils across the constituency.

Finally, to help improve the work of the district office of the Ghana Education Service in his constituency the affable member of parliament repaired the education service car which had been broken down for 4(four) years now.

The GES district pick up is functional and back to work now courtesy the hardworking legislator.

---Flyfmonline.com