Chinery-Hesse Outdoored As C'wealth Business And Tech African Chair

On March 11, 2019, the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke of York, attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

In Ghana, Commonwealth Day celebrations began with an impressive military-led Flag-raising ceremony at the forecourt of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Commonwealth Representative to Africa, John Apea.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

This was followed by a well- organised Commonwealth Day Reception at the British Council, with Sam Okudzeto, Chair of The Commonwealth Human Rights Office and Council of State member acting as Chairman of the occasion and His Excellency the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker delivering the keynote address.

Dignitaries at the event included Ivor Greenstreet, former presidential candidate for the CPP; Amardeep Singh Hari, Founder of IPMC; Dentaa Amoateng, Founder of GUBA; Kwesi Arthur, Award-winning Musician and Kafui Dey, Media personality, to name but a few.

Guests were treated to a confident display of debating on the hazards of plastics, by a cross-section of students, during a mock Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The event concluded with Claire Walker, wife of the British High Commissioner to Ghana and Member of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition Advisory Board for Ghana, and Hayford Siaw, Director-general of The Ghana Library Authority donating Braille Books to Akropong School of The Blind on behalf of BookAid international and the Commonwealth.

