Police Arrest 3 Suspects Over The Murder Of 2 Women At Abrepo

Three suspects have been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command in connection with the murder of two women found at Abrepo-Asuobonten in Kumasi on the early hours of Thursday, March 22, 2019.

The Suame Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Twum Barimah, confirming the arrest to Otec News on Friday, March 22, 2019, said the suspects were arrested yesterday at Abrepo, but refused to disclose their identities.

“We have in our custody three people who are assisting us to investigate the circumstances behind the murder of three unknown women found at Aprepo. Their identities are kept for security reasons and will soon come with the details,” he said.

Supo Twum Barimah also disclosed that Special Units from Greater Accra Police Service, comprising Crime Laboratory Unit, Fingerprint and Homicide Units of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been to Kumasi to assist in the investigation.

Two women, believed to be in their thirties and forties were found dead at Abrepo near Samad Hotel on Friday, throwing the community into a state of shock.

The women, who were half-naked, have in their handbag used and unused condoms, making room for speculations that they are prostitutes who were raped and dumped by their assailants.

Their bodies have since deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsies.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com