Soldiers To Get Befitting House

The Ghana Armed Forces are set to benefit from a $100 million infrastructure project for the Ghana Military Academy at Teshie, Accra.

The announcement was made by Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul during the West Africa Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA) at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp.

This announcement followed his successful laying of the bill in Parliament.

“We expect that after one year when you visit the Ghana Military Academy, it will be a different Military Academy you will see there”, the Minister told the President when he joined the soldiers at Burma Camp for the celebration of their WASSA.

Part of the money will be used to construct befitting housing facilities for Other Ranks in Tamale, Accra, Sekondi-Takoradi, Sunyani and in Kumasi.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo pledged his government's commitment to the well-being and welfare of officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Apart from that, the President hinted “we are also making systematic efforts to protect our offshore hydrocarbon assets, now of great value, by establishing a Forward Operating Base at Enzulebu, in the Western Region, for their protection. Construction of the base will begin this year.”

He announced that two helicopters of the Ghana Air Force which were sent for overhauling have returned” adding that “funds have been released to extend the flying hours for a third helicopter.”

Aside that, he said that one of the three CASA C295 transport aircrafts which had broken down when they took office have been fixed as the remaining two have been sent outside the country for overhauling.

One, according to him is due back in the country next month, and the other in October.

“Government will not relent in its efforts at transforming the Ghana Armed Forces into a formidable force, and will continue to help enhance the capacity and capabilities of the Armed Forces towards the development of our nation” he said.

President Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for the commencement of the project sometime next month.

—Daily Guide