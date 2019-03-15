Lawyer Drags Prof Afful-Broni, 3 Others To Court

A private legal practitioner has sued the embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev. Prof Afful-Broni.

Theophilus Adepoju’s suit cites the University, Chairman of the Council and the office of the Vice-Chancellor as first second and third defendants, respectively.

In his statement of claim, Adepoju said his action in the public interest and as a public-spirited person contingent on his long association with the University from its inception when it was known and called University College of Education, Winneba (UCEW) to date.

He added that “the Chairman of the Council is clothed with the responsibility of presiding over each meeting of Council of the University and in conjunction with the entire membership of the said Council to ensure the conduct of the business of the Institution in a manner which is consistent with its laws, statutes and regulations and which accords with good conscience, whilst the Vice-Chancellor is in office.

The plaintiff avers that the arbitrary and capricious selection and investiture of Prof Afful-Broni to the office of Vice-Chancellor by the Chairman of the Council, acting in concert with the Governing Council of the University not only violates and breaches the public interest but also constitutes a bar and fetter on other aspirants of equal or better weight desirous of assuming the office.

The lawyer added that the capricious nature of the investiture of Prof Afful-Broni to the position of Vice-Chancellor sins against the University's own Statutes and Bye-Laws referred to supra and constitutes a mere handpicking by the Chairman of the Council and the entire Governing Council of the University goes against good governance of the University.

“Plaintiff says strongly that the failure, refusal or neglect of the Governing Council of the University in abiding by its own convention as stated in paragraphs 9 and 10 affront the letter and spirit that mandates the University to seek for the best interest of UEW in the investiture of a Vice-Chancellor of the Institution and same is therefore wrongful, malicious, ill-intended and borne out of bad faith.

“Plaintiff will contend forcefully that indeed the mala fide, ill-intention and malicious nature of the investiture of Prof. Afful-Broni to the position of Vice-Chancellor is fortified by Statute 7 (d) of UEW which mandates the Council to appoint the most senior Dean to act as Vice-Chancellor until Council makes a formal appointment in the event of the absence, by whatever means, of a Substantive Vice-Chancellor,” the suit added.

He is seeking a declaration that the investiture of Prof Afful-Broni to the office of Vice-Chancellor is wrongful, unlawful, malicious, ill-intended and that same is of no legal effect.

“An order setting aside Prof. Afful-Broni as the occupant of the office of Vice-Chancellor,” the suit sighted by Joy News added.

The lawyer also wants an order compelling the Chairman of the Council to take the necessary steps and in accordance with the Statute of the University in filling the position of Vice-Chancellor.

He is praying the court to give an order “prohibiting Prof Afful-Broni from holding himself as the Vice-Chancellor of the University and all processes of his investiture undertaken by the Chairman of the Council in investing him as the occupant of the office be declared wrongful, unlawful and void.”

—Myjoyonline