Asokwa Observes Ghana @62 As A Municipality

Thousands of residents in the Asokwa Municipal Area trooped to the Unity Oil grounds at Atonsu, a suburb of Asokwa to participate in their first ever Independence Day parade as a municipal.

The joy, ecstasy and pageantry of the celebrants showed the oneness of purpose and team spirit among people, especially leaders of the municipality which is among the new ones created in 2018.

Among the celebrants were hordes of people, traditional and religious leaders, school children and political party functionaries who joined the Member of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executive for the celebration.

In attendance at the parade were other identifiable groups including the Asokwa Federation of Persons with Disabilities, Unijay Fashion and Design Company as well as recruits from the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

A contingent of 88 cadets and 66 officers drawn from three schools including Kumasi High School as well as pupils from selected primary and Junior High Schools marched off the national colours as well as take turns to display various skills at the parade reviewed by the MCE for Asokwa, Chief Akwannuasa Gyimah.

Speaking on the theme; ‘’Celebrating Peace and Unity’’, Chief Akwannuasa said the Independence Day is a good day to examine and contemplate who Ghanaians are as a people and what they have.

He noted it was also a day to reflect on how they got to their current stage as a country as they fashion out plans of getting out of every challenge that stands on their way to development.

The Asokwa MCE said the Independence Day gives Ghanaians the opportunity to remind themselves of their heritage as they strive to honour the legacy of freedom and sacrifices of their ancestors.

He urged the public to consciously recall elements which have made Ghana and its people unique and thereby embrace those values.

‘’It is important that as a people we strive to live in unity at all times and not to be divided by nepotism or any trait that has the tendency to divide us since it is clear that united we stand but divided we fall as a people’’, Chief Akwannuasa urged.

Later in an interview with journalists, the Member of Parliament Madam Patricia Appiagyei expressed delight at participating in the Independence Day celebration in her own constituency.

The elevation of Asokwa to a municipal status, she noted will bring in its wake various waves of development initiatives and urged residents to support the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to carry out its projects and programs to develop the community.

Assembly members from Ahensan Estate and Gyinyase, Nana Yaw Wiredu and Richard Kusi expressed satisfaction at the success of the maiden anniversary celebration in Asokwa.

Being the first time the Assembly was organizing such an evident, the Assembly members commended the MCE, the MP and members of the planning committee for pulling off an excellent celebration.