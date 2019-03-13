Sunyani Tech Varsity VC Worried Over Students Gambling With Fees

Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah

The Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) in the Bono Region, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, says some students of the university have been using their school fees to gamble at the expense of their education.

The Vice Chancellor made the revelation at a meeting with the Students' Representative Council (SRC) and some heads of department over the weekend to deliberate on challenges facing the university.

“The university's management, through various investigations, have found out that the delay in payment of your school fees is due to the fact that most of the students are gambling with their school fees. I want to assure you that henceforth, students who will delay in paying their school fees beginning Monday will be made to pay a penalty,” he warned.

He further stated that the school authorities cannot manage the university without the funds generated from the fees. “Utility tariffs, printing of examination question papers and other amenities are paid from the fees,” he said.

It was later discovered that a gambling centre was just opposite the school which has made it easy for the students to walk in and gamble at any time of the day.

The Vice-Chancellor further indicated that due to the free Senior High School initiative, his outfit was planning to construct a 1,000 capacity students' hostel to accommodate more students.

He also disclosed that the school was planning to acquire a new school bus which would complement the existing ones to convey students to and from their various destinations.

The students applauded the management for expanding the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Department and purchasing extra 20 computers to augment the existing ones.

Some students also raised concern about the poor road network on the campus, internet connection and health services, as well as delay in the release of examination results.

Management pledged to solve the afore-mentioned problems without delay.

Some of the students, in an interview, refuted the allegation made by the VC, explaining that the administration might have mistaken some guys from town for students.

---Daily Guide