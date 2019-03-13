Ensure The Safety And Security Of Manasseh Azure Awuni - Akufo-Addo Petitioned

The Media Foundation for West Africa and its partner press freedom organisations in 14 other West Africa countries have jointly petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to personally intervene in guaranteeing the safety and security of investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The petition follows threats received by the journalist in the aftermath of his investigative report about De-Eye Group, a vigilante group aligned to the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The petitioners indicated that the recent murder of Ahmed Suale and various acts of violations against journalists that have gone unpunished makes the threats against Manasseh quite serious. The group further said “Threats on journalists for their work have the potential of intimidating and censoring them and, in fact, other journalists, from pursuing their rightful journalistic work” adding that “such threats also undermine Ghana’s reputable press freedom and freedom of expression environment.”

