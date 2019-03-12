Ghana Edition Of The Africa Digital Awards Launched

The Ghana edition of Africa Digital Awards was launched on Friday, March 8, 2019, in collaboration with Stanbic Bank’s Business Incubator at the Stanbic Heights in Accra.

The Awards that comes with a Digital Summit and a corporate e-sports event among other activities seek to celebrate and recognize digital players in Ghana that are leveraging on digital innovations and inventions to impact society positively.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Foster Kofi Sam of ThirdEye Media, organizers of the Africa Digital Awards said Africa’s Digital Space is all about collaborations and through the awards they seek to push for the Free Trade continental agreement with governments and the private sector to make Africa a full-blown digital economy.

The awards through strategic partners would also train about 1 million youth in various digital skills and about 500,000 women in Digital Finance to make them employable as well as use technologies in transacting business The Awards would seek to recognize any individual or company that is using the digital space be it in the Media, Telecom, Finance and the general public.

Foster Awintiti Akugri who represented Stanbic Bank’s business incubator said supporting Africa Digital Awards is part of the Bank’s plans to push for a bigger digital transformation for its customers in various African Countries and they look forward to a great event in June and called for corporate Ghana to support this initiative.

Dr Thomas Mensah who was the chairman for the Launch said the Awards would travel to Countries like Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and other African countries before the PanAfrican event in an African City. The launch saw personalities from company like Total Ghana limited, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Immigration Service, Chanzo Capital among others.

The category that intrigued a lot of patrons at the launch was the category to recognize, reward and celebrate the use of digital in governance in Ghana. The categories for the awards include that not limited to;

1. Best News Portal

2. Best Use of Social Media

3. Online Editor of the Year

4. Entertainment Site of the Year

5. Digital Artiste of the Year

6. Best Digital Bank

7. Fintech Innovation of the Year

8. Most Outstanding Digital Financial Services

9. Best Banking App for Ghana

10. Best Telecom in Customer Service

11. Telecom of the Year

12. Best Digital Education Platform

13. E-commerce Platform of the Year

14. Social Media Personality

15. Most Innovative AgriTech App

16. Best Use of Digital for Travel and Tourism

17. Best Innovation for Health

18. Best e-governance platform

The Africa Digital Awards Ghana edition is slated for 27th – 29th June 2019 with activities such as Ghana’s first Digital Summit, Corporate e-league and the Awards Night.