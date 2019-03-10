Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Africa

Engine failure forces Air France A380 back to Abidjan

By AFP
An Air France Airbus A380 en route to Paris from the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan was forced to return after it blew an engine.. By Daniel SLIM (AFP)
An Air France Airbus A380 en route to Paris from the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan was forced to return after it blew an engine.. By Daniel SLIM (AFP)

A mid-flight engine failure forced an Air France A380 jet with more than 500 passengers on board to turn back to the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan where it landed without further incident early Sunday.

"We were flying over Niger (to Paris)... I saw a ball of flame for a few seconds and then a large bang on the left side of the aircraft," Baudelaire Mieu, a journalist with Bloomberg News, told AFP.

"The plane began to roll, everything was shaking and people started to panic. The pilot came on and said 'We have just lost a left side engine. We are returning to Abidjan," Mieu said.

The Air France-KLM manager for West Africa Jean-Luc Mevellec confirmed the incident.

"Technically, it is what is called an engine blow-out. It is a well known problem," Mevellec told AFP.

"It happens from time to time. It is a well known phenomenon, well understood and crew are well trained on simulators all year long to deal with this time of fault," he added.

Mieu said the giant four-engined aircraft, the world's biggest passenger jet, "continued to vibrate all the way back to Abidjan. People were praying."

"It was a close call. I have never been so frightened!"

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
Zuma Used Intel Services To Target Ramaphosa: Probe
Guinea-Bissau: Coups, Cocaine And Cashews
Guinea-Bissau Votes In Hope Of Ending Long Leadership Deadlock
Ghana Bets On Rejuvenated Railways For Growth
TOP STORIES

Ethiopian Airlines confirms Boeing 737 from Addis to Nairobi...

5 hours ago

‘Don’t Run Down Ghana For Narrow, Partisan Interests’ – Akuf...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line