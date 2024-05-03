ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eight DR Congo troops handed desertion death sentence

By AFP
Congo Prosecutors had sought the death penalty against 11 soldiers on trial for desertion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. By Glody MURHABAZI AFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prosecutors had sought the death penalty against 11 soldiers on trial for desertion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. By Glody MURHABAZI (AFP)

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo's war-torn east on Friday handed a death sentence to eight soldiers, including five officers, for desertion and cowardice when fighting M23 rebels.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty against 11 soldiers on trial in the same case, but the Goma court acquitted three of them, ruling that the charges against those soldiers were "not established".

The troops were fighting against the Tutsi-led M23 (March 23 movement) rebels, who took up arms again in late 2021, seizing large swathes of North Kivu province.

"They never fled from the enemy nor abandoned their position -- on the contrary," said Alexis Olenga, lawyer for one of the five officers facing charges.

Olenga said the soldiers were based at Lushangi-Cafe, a federal army position close to the strategic town of Sake, 20 kilometres (12 miles) down the road from North Kivu's capital Goma.

These were the first capital punishment sentences since authorities decided on March 13 to lift a suspension on executions that had been enforced since 2003.

"We are going to appeal," Jean-Richard Buino, a lawyer for the convicted Colonel Patient Mushengezi Shamamba, told AFP.

The failure of the army and its auxiliaries to halt the advance of the M23 rebels has raised suspicion that the security forces had been infiltrated.

Several military personnel as well as members of parliament, senators and business leaders have been arrested and accused of "complicity with the enemy".

For the last 20 years, death sentences have been handed down in the DRC, especially in cases involving the military or armed groups, but have systematically been commuted to life in prison.

Human rights groups and the Catholic Church have called on the government to abolish capital punishment for any crime.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Western North been sidelined for far too long; address our needs before 2024 election – WEDNA urges Bawumia, Mahama, others Western North been sidelined for far too long; address our needs before 2024 ele...

2 hours ago

Effutu: 'Stop eating at night and take care of your health' — Afenyo Markin advise constituents Effutu: 'Stop eating at night and take care of your health' — Afenyo Markin advi...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's desperate attempt to disrupt Yagbonwura's 1st year anniversary celebration borne out of failed promises - Savannah NDC Akufo-Addo's desperate attempt to disrupt Yagbonwura's 1st year anniversary cele...

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack, rob Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema Armed robbers attack, rob Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema

2 hours ago

SML deal: We commend Manasseh for holding gov't to account, Akufo-Addo for not sweeping the said report under the carpet - Afenyo Markin SML deal: We commend Manasseh for holding gov't to account, Akufo-Addo for not s...

3 hours ago

Our recall invocation is in good faith to consider three key issues – Majority Our recall invocation is in good faith to consider three key issues – Majority

3 hours ago

Youre inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair —Spiritualist warn women You’re inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair — Spiritualist war...

4 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

4 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

Just in....
body-container-line