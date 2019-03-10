Minister Vows To Work Closer With Mining Firms

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh said concerns about the limited development of the African continent especially in countries dependent on mineral resources made African heads of state and governments adopt the African Mining Vision (AMV) as the continent’s blueprint for mineral-led development.

Hon. Asomah Cheremeh stated this at the International Mining Ministers Summit held on the sidelines of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada mining Conference (PDAC) underway in Toronto-Canada.

The AMV is seeking to integrate Africa's mineral sector into the Continent social and economic development process through creating a diversified and globally competitive African mineral industry which contributes to broad economic and social growth.

The Mining Ministers at the Summit theme" Diversify to create Sustainable Development in Mining Communities".

Mining Ministers from Ghana, Canada, Chile, Morocco, Ethopia South Africa among others are hopeful that the outcome of the Summit among others will help the Decision makers to facilitate and coordinate the contribution of other Stakeholders for the improvement of mining communities across the World.

—Myjoyonline