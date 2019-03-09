Lock Up Akufo-Addo, Former Presidents Until They Solve Militia Issue — Ace Ankomah

Proffering a solution to the menace, the lawyer Ace Ankomah suggested that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and ex-Presidents John Mahama, John Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings hold a high powered meeting with the National Chairmen of the two biggest parties until they find a solution.

He said no mediator should be added, “…they should mediate among themselves,” he stated.

Ankomah’s comments come at a time there is public outcry against party militarism.

This follows the January 31, by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, which turned bloody after some armed men stormed the residence of the opposition NDC candidate. The two main political parties have pointed accusing fingers at each other as being behind the melee.

While a Presidential Commission Chaired by Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice is investigating what caused that violence, a member of the opposition NDC-affiliated militia, the Hawks recently shot and killed another NDC sympathiser at the Ashanti regional office of the party when the National Executives had gathered to resolve a misunderstanding among the regional executive.

Then on Thursday, Joy News premiered a documentary by celebrated investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni on how a private militia aligned to the governing NPP uses the former seat of government, the Christiansborg Castle as its breeding grounds.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has proposed a meeting of the two leading political parties aimed at voluntarily disbanding their militias failing which he will pass legislation to that effect.

However, contrary to the wishes of the President, Akufo-Addo, the NDC has amended his proposal to include all political parties, security organisations, civil society and the national peace council.

Akufo-Addo “surprisingly,” described this request as lacking basis.

—Myjoyonline