29 minutes ago | Tradition, History and Culture

Female warriors founded Ghana

By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
Female warriors founded Ghana

In light of International women's Day. I want to make it known that women fought for Ghana's independence. Women went to prison like the men for standing up to the British. Women were the backbone of the CPP. Women wrote in the Accra Evening news to dispel British ideas that the colonialists were superior.

Women wrote in Newspapers and had the women's column, their writings contradicted ideas that men were superior to women. Without women given the chance to be equal to our founding fathers, Ghana would have never achieved independence. Hannah Kudjoe was the National propaganda secretary for CPP, tomorrow her story will feature.

Ghanaian women and men, our founders wanted women to be equal, not second class citezens, it's not like some would have us believe, that the African way is for the woman to be in the kitchen. Those who liberated Ghana from their oppressors did not believe so. That was not the way the believed the new Africans should rule themselves.

Happy International Women's day- let us all create a Ghana that achieves its independence dream, because men and women are given a place to grow Ghana.

