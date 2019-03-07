The Gratefulness And Wishes Of An Anti-Independence Day Celebrant

For the first time in my life, I got to appreciate the celebration of Independence Day in Ghana. So I am grateful for the president`s decision to celebrate the 62nd Independence outside Accra, the capital of Ghana. The theme for this year`s celebration was Peace and unity to mark the enskinment of the overlord of Dagbon and the process of restoring the long-awaited peace in the kingdom. I am grateful for two reasons. One of the reasons is because of the inflow of capital and improvement of infrastructure facilities within the metropolis. Almost all hotels in the metropolis are full because of the celebration. These people will eat, drink and buy other things as souvenirs. The people of Tamale especially those working in hotels, restaurants, cultural centre and smock, etc will benefit a lot from this celebration. The trickle-down effects cannot be underestimated as well. Also, there were several defunct streets light which were worked on, people employed to decorate Tamale and maintain roads, etc., though safety and security issues should be a priority and not wait on celebration to get worked on. Secondly, Ghanaians from other regions who has never been to Tamale got to come or have a glimpse of Tamale and get to appreciate the culture and tradition of the people of the north and others got to see something positive about Tamale through the media coverage of everything that happens at the parade ground. It is a way for Ghanaians to identify themselves with one another, yet appreciate the uniqueness of each region. So yes, it is something I must commend the president, Nana Akuffo Addo, for implementing even though I dislike the extravagance of it. I have never appreciated the manner in which we celebrate our independence as a country because of the resources involved in the day`s celebration as against our numerous challenges seeking attention.

I always think the way Ghana celebrate independence is a waste of money and should be done differently to maximize the impact and its souvenirs forever remembered. If we still want to commit a lot of resources in celebrating our independence, which I think is not necessary, then we can do it differently like the 62nd celebration. So once again I must commend the president for deciding to rotate the celebration among the regions to mark the uniqueness of each region. Now that Northern Region has hosted the 62nd celebration, the 63rd could go to another region in the south and the 64th to a region in the north again. This will boost the local economy of the regions within the period by using local services and encouraging Ghanaians to acquire anything unique to that particular region the celebration is taking place to demonstrate support and love for each other as Ghanaians and to improve the lives of local citizens through the inflow of capital within the celebration period to the economy of the region.

However my preferred choice for how independence should be celebrated in Ghana is for the government to implement a project as an independent day celebration souvenir like building a complete health facility, a furnished dormitory or classroom block for a particular community or improving a road network leading to a particular tourist destination in different regions each time, improving national monumental/historical facilities like the independence square in Accra and its alike in other regions. Giving the region the opportunity to choose the kind of developmental project they require. Then commission the project with a simple celebration with the people in the community, region and Ghanaians to mark the day. So that we have something tangible to remember the celebration with any day and anytime.

For I believe we have not met the expectations of being independent as a country and need to work on actually being independent in every sense of the word.

By: Huzeima Mahamadu (Active citizen)

[email protected]