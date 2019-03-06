Modern Ghana logo

11 minutes ago

By Modern Ghana
Tamale: Police Arrest Motor Thief At 6th March Grounds

An alleged motorbike thief has been arrested by some police personnel at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, the grounds for the 6th March Parade today.

The alleged motorbike thief whose name is not immediately known was arrested whiles the 6th March parade was ongoing to mark the 62nd Independence Day Celebration in Tamale.

The suspect was arrested with the stolen motorbike and a phone at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The suspect has since been sent to the police station for further questioning.

Source: Daily Guide

