DCE Donates 100 bags Of Cement To Logba Tota Community For Tourist Info Centre

The District Chief Executive, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza (Esq) has donated 100 bags of cement to Logba Tota community for putting up of a Tourist Information Centre.

The Information Centre will serve as a vehicle to attracting Tourist from all over the world to the ever rich and naturally endowed mountainous town.

Wearing a cheerful look, the DCE informed the people that Afadzato District is number one(1) on the list of tourist zones in Ghana that is handed over at Kotoka International airport to Foreigners visiting the country.

"You can't come to Ghana without hearing about us, whether you come here or not, you will hear of us," he disclosed.

Responding to a solemn call placed at his feet by the Assemblyman, the DCE promised to provide the community a toilet facility if the tourist center becomes a reality.

He advised the community not to renege on their commitment to education. This he said is vital since the Tourists who will visit the area will have to communicate in English. He encouraged them to ensure that in future BECE results reflect what Tota stands for.

"How education is expensive, for us in Logba Tota and its environs, we won't turn back, the bible said when you lit a light, do not hide it under the table, we, at Logba Tota, will put it on the mountain top," he added.

The durbar was held in a round table form with tents full of people amidst singing, dancing, and Jubilation. One could not actually determine whether the Borborbor groups present were the best, or the church bands or the brass band.