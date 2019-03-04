Anas Is An Enemy Of The State--Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako fondly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, has fired heavily salvos at the celebrated undercover investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas over his latest video exposé titled; “Galamsey Fraud”, New Crusading GUIDE’s monitoring team has learned.

Wontumi’s aide, Andy Owusu was captured in the fourteen days undercover video allegedly receiving bribes from the undercover investigators to influence some underhand dealings which may have informed his anger.

It appears the NPP executive is not too happy about the development and on Thursday on Accra-based Okay FM launch a tirade, describing the journalist as ‘fraud, a thief and a nation wrecker’ who would stop at nothing to destroy hardworking and innocent Ghanaians.

He expressed doubt about the credibility of Anas and called on the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading GUIDE, Abdul Malik Kweku Jnr., to call his boy to order before he collapses the country with the trend of happenings.

Wontumi who in time past was alleged to be engaged in illegal mining was heard saying “Anas is not credible – he has been doctoring all the interviews he has with victims to blackmail them… we are aware of his criminal activities…duping people and encouraging corruption for his own benefit.”

“This is nonsense and must be stopped immediately. Anas is fake and I call on Kwaku Baako to do something about him. “I think Anas is an enemy and a Pharisee to the state”, an angry Wontumi charged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Andy Owusu who is an aide to the NPP Chairman and claims he is highly connected in the ruling NPP Government was reported to have taken a forward payment of GH¢ 5000 for himself and led the investigators to meet Charles Bissue.

“And you haven’t also given anything to Bissiw. No, no. You can go to him and say Andy asked me to bring you this, that’s different. That will make him feel comfortable. But I don’t want you to say that you’ve given Bissiw money. Do you understand what I’m saying?” Andy warned. “And don’t also tell someone that you gave him something when you came here”, he said after our first meeting with Bissue.

According to the video, Andy Owusu took GH¢ 5000 on three occasions, amounting to GH¢ 15000 including the first GH¢ 5000 as part payments of his GH¢ 50000 charge which was later bargained to GH¢ 40000 in another meeting.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has resigned for what he says is to allow investigations to go on.

Read his full unedited statement below:

DECISION TO STEP ASIDE AS SECRETARY TO THE INTER-MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON ILLEGAL MINING (IMCIM)

I have taken notice of the contents of the latest documentary by Tiger Eye P.I., titled “Galamsey Fraud”. I would like to state, at the very outset, that I am innocent of the allegations levelled against me in the documentary, as I was not and have not been engaged in any acts of corruption, criminality or misconduct.

However, in the interest of transparency and accountability, and so as not to compromise the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), I have informed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairperson of the IMCIM, of my decision to step aside from my position as Secretary to the Committee, pending an investigation into the allegations.

I call for such an investigation, and I am prepared to avail myself, at all times, to the investigation process. I am confident that, at the end of it all, I will be exonerated, and my good name will be preserved.

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue

Presidential Staffer

---The New Crusading Guide