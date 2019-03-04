WordDigest 📖

Give your best in Christ

"Slaves, obey your masters; be eager to give them your very best. Serve them as you would Christ. Don't work hard only when your master is watching and then shirk when he isn't looking; work hard and with gladness all the time, as though working for Christ, doing the will of God with all your hearts. Remember, the Lord will pay you for each good thing you do, whether you are slave or free"

[Ephesians 6:5-8] Living Bible

Some years ago I worked in a plastic bottle company as a store attendant. My job description together with three others was to pack the produce from the production floor to the store room.

I didn't like the job initially because of the intense heat right from the production floor to the store room. Truly, I was unhappy.

However that didn't change my mind since I had no option than to work after several years of search. I worked as if the Lord was my boss forgetting the discomfort.

And when some workers or employees were about to be fired, I was excluded per my manager's remarks.

In the service of God through Christ, happenings may frustrate our relationship every now and then. Notwithstanding we should let the victory of Christ motivates us to please Him always. For there is reward in serving God.

In serving God, give all your best and wait for the reward.

Be empowered.

Prayer

Master Jesus, strengthen us to continue serving you, hallelujah, Amen.

✍ Rev. EZ

