Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
Opinion | Mar 4, 2019

WordDigest: Give Your Best In Christ

By Ebenezer Zor
WordDigest: Give Your Best In Christ

WordDigest 📖
Give your best in Christ
"Slaves, obey your masters; be eager to give them your very best. Serve them as you would Christ. Don't work hard only when your master is watching and then shirk when he isn't looking; work hard and with gladness all the time, as though working for Christ, doing the will of God with all your hearts. Remember, the Lord will pay you for each good thing you do, whether you are slave or free"

[Ephesians 6:5-8] Living Bible
Some years ago I worked in a plastic bottle company as a store attendant. My job description together with three others was to pack the produce from the production floor to the store room.

I didn't like the job initially because of the intense heat right from the production floor to the store room. Truly, I was unhappy.

However that didn't change my mind since I had no option than to work after several years of search. I worked as if the Lord was my boss forgetting the discomfort.

And when some workers or employees were about to be fired, I was excluded per my manager's remarks.

In the service of God through Christ, happenings may frustrate our relationship every now and then. Notwithstanding we should let the victory of Christ motivates us to please Him always. For there is reward in serving God.

In serving God, give all your best and wait for the reward.

Be empowered.
Prayer
Master Jesus, strengthen us to continue serving you, hallelujah, Amen.

✍ Rev. EZ
Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or
[email protected]
Whatsapp me on +233226646694 for daily message
#WordDigest2019

Ebenezer Zor
Ebenezer Zor, © 2019

This author has authored 428 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: EbenezerZor

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (428)

View More

Feature Article
Powered By Modern Ghana
Who Bugged NDC?
Will Discerning Ghanaians Forgive And Forget Mahama’s Dreadful Errors In Judgement?
The Fall Of The Cedi Shows The Economic Incompetence Of The Npp And Ndc
Highlights of Akufo-Addo’s 2019 SONA – Part 8 (Final)
TOP STORIES

Anas Is An Enemy Of The State--Chairman Wontumi

51 minutes ago

Ghana Under-resourced To Tackle Earthquake--Geological Surve...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Ebenezer Zor
body-container-line