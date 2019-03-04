WordDigest 📖 Give your best in Christ "Slaves, obey your masters; be eager to give them your very best. Serve them as you would Christ. Don't work hard only when your master is watching and then shirk when he isn't looking; work hard and with gladness all the time, as though working for Christ, doing the will of God with all your hearts. Remember, the Lord will pay you for each good thing you do, whether you are slave or free"
[Ephesians 6:5-8] Living Bible Some years ago I worked in a plastic bottle company as a store attendant. My job description together with three others was to pack the produce from the production floor to the store room.
I didn't like the job initially because of the intense heat right from the production floor to the store room. Truly, I was unhappy.
However that didn't change my mind since I had no option than to work after several years of search. I worked as if the Lord was my boss forgetting the discomfort.
And when some workers or employees were about to be fired, I was excluded per my manager's remarks.
In the service of God through Christ, happenings may frustrate our relationship every now and then. Notwithstanding we should let the victory of Christ motivates us to please Him always. For there is reward in serving God.
In serving God, give all your best and wait for the reward.
Be empowered. Prayer Master Jesus, strengthen us to continue serving you, hallelujah, Amen.
✍ Rev. EZ Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or [email protected] Whatsapp me on +233226646694 for daily message #WordDigest2019
This author has authored 428 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
WordDigest: Give Your Best In Christ
WordDigest 📖
Give your best in Christ
"Slaves, obey your masters; be eager to give them your very best. Serve them as you would Christ. Don't work hard only when your master is watching and then shirk when he isn't looking; work hard and with gladness all the time, as though working for Christ, doing the will of God with all your hearts. Remember, the Lord will pay you for each good thing you do, whether you are slave or free"
[Ephesians 6:5-8] Living Bible
Some years ago I worked in a plastic bottle company as a store attendant. My job description together with three others was to pack the produce from the production floor to the store room.
I didn't like the job initially because of the intense heat right from the production floor to the store room. Truly, I was unhappy.
However that didn't change my mind since I had no option than to work after several years of search. I worked as if the Lord was my boss forgetting the discomfort.
And when some workers or employees were about to be fired, I was excluded per my manager's remarks.
In the service of God through Christ, happenings may frustrate our relationship every now and then. Notwithstanding we should let the victory of Christ motivates us to please Him always. For there is reward in serving God.
In serving God, give all your best and wait for the reward.
Be empowered.
Prayer
Master Jesus, strengthen us to continue serving you, hallelujah, Amen.
✍ Rev. EZ
Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or
[email protected]
Whatsapp me on +233226646694 for daily message
#WordDigest2019
This author has authored 428 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (428)
58 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019
Feb 27, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
View More