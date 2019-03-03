Akufo-Addo Swears In 11-Member Board For Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation

After administering the Official Oath and the Oath of Secrecy to the Board at their swearing-in ceremony Friday March 1, he made mention to the Sinohydro deal, a $2 billion dollar project that allows a Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction company access to Ghana’s aluminium.

"With the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation headed by the astute solid Ghanaian professionals with reputable international credentials and a Board composed of some diverse, experienced and well-rounded personalities, I am confident that the Corporation will enjoy the benefits of your considerable abilities in the discharge of its duties in helping realise the objectives of the Corporation," President Akufo Addo said.

Dr. Oteng Gyasi has been appointed to chair the Board. Members of the Board includes: Mr. Michael Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Corporation, Mr. Addae Antwi-Bosiako, representative of the Minerals Commission; Mr. Humphrey Ayim Darke, Representative of the Association of Ghana Industries; Dr. Henry Benyah, Dr Benjamin Ofosu Addo, representatives of the Integrated Aluminium Industry; Hon. Patrick Bogyako-Siaime, Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, Representatives of Ministry of Land/ Natural Resources; Mrs. Abena Osei Asare, representative of the Ministry of Finance, Nana Dokuaa Oky and Nana Amampene Boateng Twum Il.

"It is not for us to make promises, it for our work to speak for itself. We will do our best to realize the dream, vision and mandate you have given us," Dr. Gyasi said.

Dr. Oteng Gyasi

About GIADEC (from press statement)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 30, 2018, assented to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Corporation Act, 2018, marking the final stage of the legislation. With the act in place, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation is expected to promote and develop an integrated aluminium industry as well as provide for related matters. Following the intention of government to set up an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry in Ghana, a bill was forwarded to Parliament to consider the establishment of an Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Corporation which will set the legal framework for the regulation of the industry. The coming into being of the act meant that government realized the need to take opportunity of the vast bauxite resources available to help in economic development of the country.

—Myjoyonline