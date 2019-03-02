New Teachers Sad Over Results Released By NTC

Newly trained teachers who sat for the Teachers Licensure exam are not happy with the results released by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

The results from the NTC shows that more than 7000 teachers out of over 28, 000 who sat for the exam failed.

This according to the teachers was expected due to the lack of inadequate preparation by the council.

In an interview with Citi News, the immediate past Deputy General Secretary of the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG), Ekow Djan said their members had raised concerns over the mode of the exam.

“You would recall that we raised a lot of concerns about the mode of assessment for the examination especially when no material was provided for candidates to read before they wrote the examination, so it was clear that a lot of people were going to fail. Those who fail the examinations are those who study early childhood, if you go to college and learn about early childhood you don't learn anything about mathematics, yet they have brought mathematics questions for people who study early childhood and French to answer. NCCE should consider its modality of setting license examination question,” he said.

The National Teaching Council (NTC) released the results of the maiden teacher licensure examination yesterday, where out of the 28,757 teachers who wrote the examination, 21,287, representing 74 per cent, passed, while 7,470 failed.

Some teacher unions and a section of the newly trained teachers initially resisted the licensure examination.

The trainees accused the NTC of taking their jobs away because NTC hastily put together a timetable to conduct licensure examination but NTC dismissed the claims saying it has been embarking on sensitisation exercises to educate all stakeholders and the Teacher Trainees Association, Ghana (TTAG) on the examination.

–citinewsroom