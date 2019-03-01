There are rules and regulations governing every aspect of life in the long run leading to orderliness of our actions. No one of us currently on earth has experienced life in hell before, but Even in Hell There Is Order. Following and abiding rules and regulations will never and ever transmogrify your identity or state of being.

Adhering to rules and regulations will always, forever and ever pave a way for you to be successful in life. Do not ever boast of your current state no matter how successful you are in life because you will forever be limited to the grace and favors of God if you always brag in an arrogant life.

Humble yourself always and submit to rules and regulations whoever you are, no matter the positions you hold and where ever you are privileged to find yourself. Modesty attracts and will forever allure success and blessings from no one other than the Almighty God. Be yourself and be humble always. Do not allow yourself to be deceived by by-dwellers to lead you to disorderliness. People around you sometimes cause you to be undisciplined. Don’t be moved by what people say and think about you rather follow your inner self. At times when you follow people around you and you are moved by their voices, you might lose a great prospect that may come your way in life.

I recall on the 21st of November, 2018, I wrote my first article and pasted the on the various notice boards on campus. But before then I discussed the idea with few individuals but most of the reactions I received would have made me halt writing if I followed them. Though it is good to seek opinions from people but it is best to take the one that comes from your inner heart. You can seek for the opinions of individuals about your works but do not let them discourage you from whatever your inner heart desires. “Follow your heart, listen to your inner voice, stop caring about what others think” – Roy T. Bennett.

Every so often when you want to undertake an activity, you may ask yourself, can I do it, do I have what it takes to go through successfully and other statements of discouragements. Certainly not undermine yourself because whatever you think of is possible that is why it came to mind.

You have all it takes to make your dreams a reality. Taking a car with the maximum speed capacity of 180Km/h, the driver driving such a car may choose to drive at 50Km/h or any speed less than 180Km/h but that does not mean that is the maximum speed of the vehicle. You have all what it takes installed in you, just figure your way out in bringing them to play. “Don’t compromise yourself – you’re all you have”- John Grisham.

Don’t waste your time trying to live your life to please others. Never and ever think in your lifetime that everybody that smiles to you, play and have fun together with you loves you. Always remember that those who praise hosanna can be or are the same people who shout crucify him. Never do something because someone takes delight in you doing it but do it from your inner heart. Some people in a way pretend to love and get close to you for the reason that they will get some benefits from you. When I was in S.H.S, I was one of the favorite students of our chemistry teacher, Mr. Agagdzi. I became so close to him to the scope that he invites me to his house and I can also go to his house at any time. Mr. Agagdzi is a disciplined man so as he wants his students to be.

So he seizes non prescribed items from students. Because I was in a way close to Mr. Agagdzi, some of the students whose items were seized, drew closer to me in a way for me to help them receive their items from Mr. Agagdzi in an unauthorized manner which I wasn’t in the position to. Because of that, they ended their friendship with me. Whatever people think about you and say about you doesn’t and can never change who you are. “About all you can do in life is be who you are. Some people will love you for what you can do for them, and some won’t like you at all”- Rita Mae Brown.

There may be circumstances you sometimes go through which seem to depressed you on what you have decided to do or be in life. Don’t be moved by outward voices and circumstances, rather heed to your inner heart voice. I love to sing but then I don’t have a perfect voice to sing melodious songs. Each and every time I sing, some of my friends try to make me feel bad by jogging my memory of my imperfect singing voice. I just pay no attention to them and follow my inner voice. I know as time goes on I will be able to sing flawlessly. Work is still in progress. I will not allow myself to be abridged by circumstances. I will stand on my toes till I accomplish all my motives. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them” – Maya Angelou.

To colleague students, for us to outclass in our various academic fields, discipline must be our hallmark. Do not allow yourself to be predisposed negatively by friends and other people. Be engrossed on your studies in order to acquire academic distinction. In school, when you are trying your best to come out successful, there will be some sort of disparagements from friends. They may call you all kind of names like book wizard, class mouse and any time they see you learning, they will say you are giving them pressure. On no occasion be duty-bound to pay attention to them, ponder on your inner voice. For us students, it takes us the discipline to outrival. To be disciplined, you have to be yourself and stick to rules and regulations. Discipline yourself where on earth you are and whoever you are for discipline is the prerequisite for quality and successful education.

Being true to yourself is the starting point of developing a great character. This begins with you always living in truth with yourself. Don’t delude yourself or play games with your own mind. You shouldn’t believe things that are completely impossible. You shouldn’t hope and pray that things would be different than they are. Deal with the world as it is not as you wish it were. Being yourself means that you always do your best at whatever job or responsibility you take on. Be humble always.

A HUMBLE LAMB