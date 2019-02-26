Check Out Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 With Bigger Storage, Elegant Look, Better Photography And More Battery Life

Check out the all-new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 which is now available in Ghana. Introduced by the global Chinese telecommunications giant HUAWEI, the new Y7 Prime 2019 builds on the foundation of HUAWEI Y7 2018 and delivers class-leading camera performance and other superb features.

Featuring the HUAWEI Dewdrop display, the newest flagship Y Series device offers an outstanding screen-to-body ratio in a symmetrical design that looks and feels both sleek and premium.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 houses a 4000mAh battery, with longer lifespan, allowing it to keep up with today’s youth with minimal downtime. The back of the device is designed to look like a compact camera, highlighting its upgraded camera capabilities, which include a wider aperture, as well as improved low light performance. Similar to Huawei’s latest flagship devices, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 supports Master AI, which enables it to recognize scenes and objects and automatically calibrate the camera with the optimal parameters.

The elegant Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 has a 6.26-inch Dewdrop display (first of its kind in Ghana), higher than the industry’s average, 13+2MP dual cameras with Master AI support for a superior photography capability and it can last for 2 days when fully charged and moderately used.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 is designed to protect the eye from excessive and continuous exposure to blue light, typically emitted by LCD and LED displays, which have a negative effect on the human eyes. Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 has a TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Protection Mode, which, when enabled, automatically adjusts the colours of the display and reduces the intensity of the blue light. Additionally, the feature can filter all light outside the visible spectrum, including ultraviolet and infrared light. The Eye Protection Mode is ideal for users who tend to spend long periods of time with their devices gaming or watching videos.

It features Face Unlock 2.0, a quick and easy to unlock devices. Leveraging AI and the front camera, the device can authenticate the identity of a user and unlock the device quickly, so users can dive right back into action. The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features the Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, which allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features an intelligent integrated smart battery management system. The system automatically detects for battery intensive apps and notifies the user when they are running in the background. The battery usage of each hardware component is also listed, so users can see which parts of the devices are consuming the most battery at a glance.

It supports Dual 4G, Dual VoLTE which enables the users to simultaneously use one SIM to conduct calls while using the other for cellular data. Furthermore, the two SIM cards can be issued by different operators. It supports expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSD card slot. Together with the 32GB internal storage, HUWAEI Y7 Prime 2019 has more than enough space for all images, videos, documents and games to share.

It is available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red, incorporating the colours of nature into the design of its ceramic back plate. Its back plate has a polycarbonate coating that gives it better durability and makes it resistant to scratches.