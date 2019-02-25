What Exactly Does This Cockalorum Want With UEW?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has enjoyed some relative stability over the past year or so, thanks to the leadership, direction, hard work and inventiveness of the current Governing Council and the Management team of the University.

The troubles of the University have had widespread publication; some wickedly intended to hurt the image of the University.

There is obviously no need to bore readers with the issues. The public is also aware of the avalanche of court battles the University has had to fight.

Indeed it was crystal clear that whichever Governing Council or Management team was going to take over the University had its work cut out, a very herculean task of restoring the stability, unity, and image of the University.

I am absolutely certain that these were the stack realities and considerations the Government of the day had to grapple with, in constituting a new Governing Council to steer the affairs of the University.

Now, with the benefit of hindsight and credit to the Government, we should admire with grace and candour the decisiveness, strong leadership and direction given by the University Governing Council in these troubled times. Though the University is not completely out of the woods yet, it is clear the University is being steered towards the right direction.

Events and developments in recent times at the University give ample evidence to support the assertion.

Just when things appear to be coming together, a self acclaimed "kingmaker", who portends to be the orchestrator of everything that happens in Effutu land has moved out of line to scuffle the cards.

This individual has been running his mouth as though he literally put every Management member of UEW and the Governing Council at their position, when clearly there are laid down processes for ascending to those positions, independent of him.

He has threatened to have them removed if they do not accede to his dictates.

This individual is on record to have told his people recently that he will personally ensure that all Government nominees including the Omanhene of Effutu on the University Governing Council are not retained.

The curious issues that immediately beg the question on the evidence of the wonderful performances displayed by the Governing Council so far are: what at all is this individual looking for? What is his motivation? And what does he have up his sleeves?

I find the claim by this imperious individual to ensure the removal of all government appointees on the UEW Governing Council interesting given that, the power to appoint or disappoint is the exclusive preserve of the Minister and the President to whom they account. Is this individual therefore suggesting that he has the President and his Minister in his pocket? Is he arrogating to himself powers he does not have? Was he bragging to his people? I think the Presidency and the Minister must watch this imperious individual and his utterances. It is bringing these offices into disrepute.

The gentleman has succeeded in creating public interest in a rather very suggestive manner in the matter. Consequently the public is closely monitoring the developments to see the outcome.

I personally think that this individual is obsessed with controlling and dominating all that he surveys. He becomes very frustrated when he is not having his way and begins to throw tantrums as though a baby obsessed with a toy.

He does not mind going to any length just to have his way and it is this he unknowingly and subtly has set into motion to be his undoing.

Someone must bring to the attention of this braggart that universities run on systems and structures regulated by rules and processes, not on the back of "strong men and women" and that no individual can stand in the way of the University.

His popularity is gradually but steadily waning for his puerile tantrums, obsession to control and dominate everybody, and his unmeasured approach to matters in which he has personal interest.

Someone needs to call this "Jack of all trade" obsessed with this facade of power into order before he runs amok with it and destroy the gains made by the Government and the University.