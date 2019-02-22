Princess L. Duo: A Genius That Must Be Acclaimed

I write this piece with my heart flowing with the abundance of joy, love, and gratitude. I didn't want to compose a note towards such an academic performance of yours, but again I taught in two dimensions and I have decided to write. I'm among academic crusaders, so if I sit without acclaiming you for such a remarkable job, I would not have a place for peace in my heart.

Throughout the existence of man, education has always served as the motor force for political, economic, and social transformation. Allowing yourself to reside in such an area has given everyone the assurance that a few years from now, you will be among inhabitants that will be pushing for transformation in this world, especially in our beloved Liberia.

Princess, you are a gift to the motherland, a pride to the Duo's family, and a blessing to your generation. Your academic prowess can be equated to the academic prowess of the deceased female scientist Marie Curie.

Princess, because of your quest and thirst for education, before the completion of your undergraduate program, you had already written the entrance of Cuttington's graduate program.

Princess, I also decided to pen this piece so as to tell the world that amidst the difficulties, challenges, and obstacles female are confronted with academically, socially, psychologically, physically, and emotionally, you are among women who have fueled their courage to compete with their opposite sex(male). I referred to you as 'woman' not because of your age, but because of your ability and capability to think beyond the unthinkable and provide solutions towards problems that have the proclivities to cause headache and toothache. I'm speaking of problems that are not understandable to an ordinary human.

Princess, as you have decided from birth to navigate on such a path, it is my greatest supplication that you will not be convinced by any backward tendency so as to divert from your already futuristic path. This path that you are navigating on, is the only path you should continue navigating on until our maker summons you to rest.

Princess, most of your peers and compeers may not understand the high level of energy, determination, and tenses you are putting into this, so they may come to infectiously infect you with their dose of negativities: but don't worry, God's hand is upon you until the second coming of Christ Jesus.

At this point of climatization, I would like to take this time to felicitate you for your high level of academic performance. As you have obtained your semester-1 report in the first year of your graduate program, which you got the cumulative GPA of 4.00, I'm wishing you success in your Semester-2. Thus success is already yours; it is always prudent to give success surety through the act of hoping and trusting in Christ Jesus. Once again, Kudos!!!