Akufo-Addo Announces New Standards-Based Curriculum For Kindergarten To Primary 6

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has announced that government will introduce a new Standards-Based Curriculum to be rolled out from Kindergarten to class 6 in primary schools by September 2019.

He the curriculum which has drawn from best practices all over the world will focus on making Ghanaian children confident, innovative, creative-thinking, digitally-literate, well-rounded, patriotic citizens.

According to the President, Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and Creativity are, therefore, at the heart of this new curriculum.

Nana Addo indicated that poverty should not be an excuse for any Ghanaian child not to reach their full potential.

"It, therefore, warms my heart that we are now able to say that education in the public sector is free from Kindergarten to Senior High School, and, that this year, legislation would be passed to redefine basic education to include Senior High School," he intimated.

He said this whiles delivering his 3rd State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, Thursday 21 Feb.

Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET)

The president has announced that all is set for the construction of 10 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres in the country this year.

“the new TVET centres would be world class, and attractive to assure young people that they are not being sent to second best options”, he stated.

Tertiary Education

Tertiary Education policy bill will be sent to parliament this year in order to bring all public universities under a common law to make the administration of the public universities less complicated.