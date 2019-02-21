SONA 2019: Gov't Plans To Avert Perennial Bagre Dam spillage---Nana Addo

President Nana Addo disclosed that plans are in place to avert the perennial flooding caused by the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

He said this on Thursday in Parliament while delivering his third State of the Nation Address.

“In the short-term, desilting of the White Volta will be undertaken this year, in conjunction with discussions with the Burkinabes to regulate the flow of the spillage, and mitigate its impact,” he announced.

The spillage of the Bagre Dam has over the years resulted in the constant loss of lives and property over the years.

Eleven districts that are affected in the Northern region includes Karaga, East Gonja, Nanumba South, Tolon Kumbungu, Bole, West Gonja, Savelugu, Nanton, East Manprusi, Yendi, and West Mamprusi.

In the Upper East region, Bawku West, Binduri and Talensi districts will be affected, while in Upper West Region, Nandom, Lawra, Nadowli and Wa West districts will be affected.

Nkwanta North, Krachi East, Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru districts in the Northern Volta will be affected and Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South districts in the Eastern region will also be affected.

For some time now, the farmers at Pwalugu and other areas have been calling on government to negotiate with the Burkinabe authorities so that water from the Bagre Dam can be done in a piecemeal.

The farmers who live far away from the White Volta where their farms are located are always anxious and afraid their crops will be destroyed once the Burkina Faso power authority SONABEL announces they will start spilling water from the dam.

But government has assured that in the coming week, the Housing Ministry will, receive a report on a feasibility study conducted by the Chinese company, SinoHydro, for the construction of a dam at Pwalugu.

“This is to serve as a receptacle to hold the volume of water spilt from the Bagre Dam for irrigation purposes, and also for the generation of electricity. This will be the permanent solution to the Bagre Dam problem,” ” President Akufo-Addo said.

He said the requisite approvals will be sought by the Ministry from Cabinet and Parliament to permit the construction of the Pwalugu Dam.

---Myjoyonline