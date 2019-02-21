Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | Education

ODASCO Gets Mechanised Borehole From 1998 Year Group

By Isaac Obeng
The 1998 graduating class of Oda Senior High School (ODASCO) in the Eastern region has constructed a water distribution system for their alma mater.

This is meant among other things to ease the perennial water challenges facing the school.

The water distribution system, which comprises a mechanised borehole, a 10,000-litre reservoir, will supply potable water to various dormitories on campus.

It has been established that the project will significantly boost teaching and learning in the school.

The project – conceived, fully-funded and executed by the 1998 batch, was inaugurated on Saturday 16th February 2019.

There was a cutting ceremony performed by the CEO of Object Consult, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, in the company of the executives and colleagues of the ’98 group, a staff of the school, current students and the media.

A cake-cutting ceremony was done to commemorate the 20th-anniversary homecoming of the year group which took place at the school's assembly hall.

Mr. Benjamin Laryea, Vice President of the Nananom ‘98 group noted that the project only reaffirms the group’s commitment to contribute to the development of the school especially after donating printers and computers in 2018.

"It's our way of giving back to the school in appreciation for what the school gave to us as students and also the knowledge we gained from the school which has made most of us what we are today", he stated.

The 1998 graduating class is made up of professionals including medical doctors, pharmacists, media practitioners, bankers, lawyers, academics, businessmen and women, among others. Old students of Odasco are fondly called ‘Nananom'.

