NPP Women’s Organiser Introduces 'One Child One Sandal Project'

The Brong-Ahafo Regional women organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party Mrs. Dorothy Ama Amponsah, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, donated school sandals to pupils within the Techiman Municipality and Techiman North district in the Bono East region.

According to Nimde3 95.1FM News, the donation forms part of her initiative named "One Child One Sandal Project' which she's currently embarking on in the region.

Mrs. Dorothy Ama Amponsah called on parents to make the education of their children a topmost priority in life.

“When children get the best education, they become economically empowered after their education," she said.

Mrs. Amponsah advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and urged the teachers to take good care of the future leaders of the Municipality and the country.

She was accompanied by the deputy regional Women's Organizer and a cross section of NPP constituency executives in Techiman South and North respectively.

Also present were the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North District, the District Educational Director.

Source: Nimde3 95.1 FM || Sunyani