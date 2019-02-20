WordDigest: Lessons From Peter's Miraculous Escape

"But while Peter was in prison, the church prayed very earnestly for him. Peter’s Miraculous Escape from Prison The night before Peter was to be placed on trial, he was asleep, fastened with two chains between two soldiers. Others stood guard at the prison gate. Suddenly, there was a bright light in the cell, and an angel of the Lord stood before Peter. The angel struck him on the side to awaken him and said, “Quick! Get up!” And the chains fell off his wrists. Then the angel told him, “Get dressed and put on your sandals.” And he did. “Now put on your coat and follow me,” the angel ordered. So Peter left the cell, following the angel. But all the time he thought it was a vision. He didn’t realize it was actually happening. They passed the first and second guard posts and came to the iron gate leading to the city, and this opened for them all by itself. So they passed through and started walking down the street, and then the angel suddenly left him."

[Acts 12:5-10] NLT

Herod Agrippa was bent on destroying Christ's disciples. He had James killed. Not satisfied, had Peter incarcerated for no reason. While in prison, guarded by four squads of soldiers, the church prayed earnestly and by the power of God through an angel, Peter was released.

What's your prison that prayer can't solve? What's troubling you that prayer can't figure it out?

The church's genuine prayer backed with faith miraculously saved Peter. What can we glean from this piece?

1. Prayer is everything.

2. Prayer should be your life as a believer.

3. Prayer should be an individual business.

4. Prayer should be the church's business.

5. A praying church is a growing church.

6. Prayer must be daily affair.

7. If the church prays genuinely backed with faith marvelous things may happen .

8. Prayer directs the way

9. Prayer opens closed doors and protects open doors.

10. When you intercede sincerely people will look for you.

Your life as a believer should centre on prayer and faith. Never exercise faith without prayer. Prayer must be a life style not an occasional activity.

Prayer through Christ Jesus is the answer to all situations. Pray for everything. Pray without ceasing.

"Prayer is a gateway to God's directions and responses" ©Rev EZ

God bless you.

Prayer

Miraculous God, thank you for another insight into your word. In Christ we have overcome the world and more than a conquerer now and forever, Hallelujah! Amen.

✍ Rev EZ

Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message

#WordDigest2019