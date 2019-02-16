African First Ladies Rollout New Strategic Plan

The Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) has outlined a new five-year strategic plan to expand its focus to reach more vulnerable people in society aside women and children with HIV and AIDS.

Per the new strategic plan OAFLAD will be focusing on additional areas such as Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Reproductive, Maternal, New-born and Child Health (RMNCH), Gender equality, women and youth empowerment and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Other areas also include social security and protection including persons with disabilities and lastly, Institutional capacity strengthening.

The strategic direction of the organisation which is from 2019 to 2023 is in line with its change of name from the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) to Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Consequently, the organisation has also changed its logo to correspond with its new vision and mission.

The new vision of OAFLAD is for a developed Africa and healthy and empowered children, youth and women.

Its mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of children, youth and women through advocacy, resource mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

The President of OAFLAD, Mrs Adjoavi Sika Kabore at the launch of the new strategic direction during the 21st ordinary general assembly said over the years, OAFLA had provided continent-wide leadership advocating for policy and social change and engage in resource mobilisation at the global, continental and national levels.

She said the organisation chalked success in its agenda through the first ladies and other champions, working with Africa's most vulnerable including women and children infected and affected by the AIDS epidemic.

She said at its 20th general assembly, the organisation decided to change its name to signal a new beginning with an expanded focus of contributing towards Africa's overall development.

—Daily Guide