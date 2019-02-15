Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Social News

Ministry Renews Curfew On Eight Towns In Jaman Municipality

By Modern Ghana
Ministry Renews Curfew On Eight Towns In Jaman Municipality

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on eight towns in the Jaman South Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region. The towns are Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Brong Ahafo Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon was still in force and that any person found with arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to use the established mechanisms to resolve their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

—GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
11 Kidnappers Arrested, 23 victims Rescued - Police
Policymakers Urged To Reposition Family Planning As Economic Intervention
Man Storms Police Station For His Idols
Ambrose Dery Urges Citizens To Show Tolerance In Naming Of New Regional Capitals
TOP STORIES

Double Track Teachers Threaten Demo Over Unpaid Salaries

10 hours ago

Ken Agyapong 'Eats Humble Pie'

18 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line