Ministry Renews Curfew On Eight Towns In Jaman Municipality

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on eight towns in the Jaman South Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region. The towns are Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Brong Ahafo Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon was still in force and that any person found with arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to use the established mechanisms to resolve their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

—GNA