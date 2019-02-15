Court Orders For Medical Report On Assemblies Of God Pastor's Killer

Tema TDC Magistrate Court has ordered medical doctors who attended to the killer of Tema Community Four Assemblies Of God Pastor Reverend David Nabegmado to furnish it with the report of the series of tests he was subjected to.

Mrs Akosua A. Adjepong, presiding over the court, said the report must be made available to the court on or before February 26, 2019.

Giving the order, she said the court cannot be waiting for the" said report forever" as prosecution kept informing the court that, investigators were yet to receive the reports for the 10 tests conducted on him to ascertain if he was mentally stable.

She therefore charged the investigators to take the court order and serve it on the medical officers to ensure that the reporr was made available for the continuation of the committal proceedings.

Francis Mugnanla Nabegmado, was first arraigned before the court on a provisional murder charge, after he allegedly stabbed and slashed the throat of the pastor who was his uncle on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in his office at the church premises.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Asamani, prosecuting, told the court that all the 10 test had been successfully completed and the investigator was in constant contact with the doctors to get the report to presented before court.

The court therefore adjourned the case to February 28, 2019.

The accused was whisked away in a police pick-up accompanied by a motorcade.

—GNA