Parliament Must Investigate The Ghana Immigration Service

The government of Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo must investigate a litany of despicable happenings within the security services; especially for this article, the Immigration service. What happened last weekend when a group of Nigerians attacked them in Kasoa is a bad example.

Those officers should thank God those Nigerian riff raffs and thugs did not lynch them like they do in Lagos. First of all, it is a shame for Ghana that we have such shameless officers who are very unprofessional and unethical. They are gutter-level Ghanaians, without respect for themselves, not to talk of the rule of law. We are quick to blame politicians for the low class of persons recruited into our state institutions, but officers of state and civil servants show us the problem is far bigger than that.

These immigration officers work for themselves, not Ghana. Go to the borders and the airport. All the immigration officers have their "clients". The ones who make more money are those with more foreign "clients". They are like hungry dogs, at the beck and call of foreigners in this country, even criminals. They come to work to make sales into their pockets. They do not respect, love or work for Ghana. How I wished they could all be sacked, and new recruitment done.

If those officers went to Kasoa on a formal mission or duty, they should have called for back up. The Ghanaian people must be informed on where that incident has gotten to. We can not leave it like that. This is a great wake up call to the people of this nation. Before our corrupt politicians who do not care about us, allow these unscrupulous shameless disgusting immigration officers, known for open extortion, sell us and our nation!

Any officer of state who cannot continue to work in the corporate interest of our nation and security must be sacked or jailed. Enough is enough. See how the Ghana Police service has handled and is handling these kidnapping cases in Takoradi. We are not safe at all. These stupid useless classless officers are selling us and our nation. They have already sold the integrity and reputation of our nation.

Very soon Nigerians or foreigners will organise a coup d'etat and impose their leaders on us. Their criminals and armed robbers are all over our country now. The people must arise. This is not an issue of political parties. We have allowed these greedy useless politicians to divide us over the important issues of our daily lives.

I hereby call on the Parliament of Ghana, within the shortest possible time to invite the commissioner of the immigration service and to open a nationwide inquest into their operations and scandals.

Naa Odey