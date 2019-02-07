StanChart Tip Bonds Market For Safer Investment

The latest Standard Chartered economic outlook has stated that the bonds market is the safest for investment.

The global economic growth for 2019 is said to be slow for the first time in three years with inflation remaining under control across the globe.

This is the prediction from the latest market outlook report by the Standard Chartered Bank Wealth Management Advisory which also describes 2019 as a year to prepare and react as an investor.

Findings of the report indicate that there will be a positive return on bonds including government and other emerging bonds for the year.

The 2019 market outlook is an annual research conducted by the Wealth Management department of Standard Chartered Bank to reveal the investment climate for the year and predicts the best options for investors.

The research finding indicates good yields on government bonds as a result of some positive developments on the capital market front.

Head of Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank, Setor Quashigah noted the report gives an insight into the best form of investment and market products that will turn good profits.

She indicated that the bank will serve as an advisory to investors willing to enter the market.

“We continue to focus on establishing our leadership in advisory services and delivering solutions that meet the growing needs of our clients,” she said.

Apart from the bonds, the Bank is also optimistic of a good equity market especially US equities.

The report predicts a stronger US dollar into the first few months of the year, given relative US economic out-performance, interest rates and others.

The Head of Wealth Management Department also advised financial market investors to spread their investments in order to avoid the situation of locking up funds in tight equities.

—JoyBusiness