Author: EbenezerZor
WordDigest: God Never Disappoints
"[The LORD replied,] "Look among the nations! See! Be astonished! Wonder! For I am doing something in your days— You would not believe it if you were told.
" — Habakkuk 1:5 Amplified Bible
The Lord replied prophet Habakkuk after the latter had seen Israelites' dispersion as a result of sin in a form of a vision.
Habakkuk having seen such a burden kept crying for God's help or rescue until God heard and replied to him.
Sometimes it may appear upon everything you've done or doing for God's kingdom there hasn't been any answer or reply from God.
And still awaiting God's intervention, it seems to us as if the delaying from God is unnecessary. Just look are things happening around you, isn't it a wonder?
God is working through Jesus Christ for all and has the details of our storylines. God replied Habakkuk and that same Almighty God will do same for us according to His complete understanding.
Maybe your expectations failed last month but not in this month. As we keep expecting a breakthrough assuredly He will reply us.
Be prepared for His responses or answers and course of action.
Prayer
Marvellous Lord, thank you for the redemptive work of Christ. I rule and reign in union with Christ Jesus, Hallelujah! Amen.
