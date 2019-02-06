Couple In $433,400 Real Estate Fraud

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday granted bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with four sureties, to a couple who allegedly defrauded a consultant of USD $433,400 under the pretence of selling two apartments at Airport Residential Area to him.

Ehizogie Bintie and Edwatta Benitie charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences pleaded not guilty.

The court further indicated that each of the sureties should be gainfully employed.

They are to reappear on March 4, 2019.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega said Francis Sonne a 36-year-old Consultant is the complainant residing at Apartment 13B Villagio at Airport Residential Area, Accra.

DSP Amega said Ehiozogie is 41-year-old Engineer and his wife Edwatta aged 40 are both Directors of Clear Space Company Limited a business development consultancy firm and both reside at Airport Residential Area.

Prosecution said in March 2017, the complainant expressed interest in acquiring an apartment at the Airport Residential Area and was introduced to the couple by one John Aacht as persons who could help the complainant in the acquisition of the apartment.

DSP Amega said a meeting was then scheduled for Ehizogie and the complainant and an agreement was reached that two apartments would be sold to the complainant by Clear Space Company Limited at the rate of $600,000 and $500,000 each.

The prosecution said the complainant then made a down payment of $200,000 each for each one of the apartments to Ehizogie in the name of Clear Space Company Limited and concluded that the remaining balance on the amounts would be paid after the company had built and reached the lintel levels of the apartment within three months.

The Prosecution said as time went on the complainant added $33,000 to the $400,000 but the couple failed to fulfil their part of the agreement and so a report was made to the Criminal Investigations Department and they were arrested.

The Prosecution said Police investigations were later extended to the Registrar General's Department to authenticate the records of Clear Space Limited which confirmed the core mandate is a business development consultancy firm and not an estate development agency.

The prosecution said the records revealed that Edwatta is the majority shareholder and a director and whiles Ehizogie is also a shareholder and a director.

Ehizogie in his caution statement admitted having collected the money on behalf of the company though they refused to deliver as agreed.

---CitinewsRoom