UHAS Increases Affiliation to Switzerland, South Korea and Virginia

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho has increased its affiliations to tertiary and research institutions to help position it as the 'launch pad' of the nation's quest for medical autonomy.

The institutions include the University of Basel, Switzerland, Chung Ang University (Red Cross College of Nursing), South Korea, and the University of Illinois in Springfield, Virginia.

The University is also collaborating with Novartis on sickle cell disease research and with the DNDi on Onchocerciasis drug trials, among other things.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice Chancellor of UHAS, said this at the second session of the third congregation of the University.

He said the affiliations were aimed at developing the University's human resource capacity for effective teaching, learning and research.

Prof. Gyapong, therefore, appealed to the Government to upgrade facilities at the Volta Regional Teaching Hospital and establish management and governance structures for quality training of health professionals.

Prof. Gyapong appealed to the Government to help address infrastructural deficits of the University, which include lecture halls, staff and student accommodation, libraries, research facilities, and access roads.

The University is benefiting from the second phase of China's support for its infrastructure, which would include the construction of the University's Central Administration with the School of Nursing and Midwifery expected to be completed in two years.

—GNA