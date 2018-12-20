All Set For The 9th Edition Of MTN Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

MTN Ghana, the leader in voice and data services, will treat Ghanaians to a night of excitement and fun at the 2018 edition of its proprietary festival of nine lessons and carols. The 2018 edition will be headlined by top Ghanaian artistes and held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La.

“Indeed, “tis the season to be jolly, and we at MTN are always excited to provide Ghanaians with a platform to experience the brighter side of life”. The event also offers us the opportunity to celebrate with our customers the many successes and milestones achieved in the year”. Noel Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said.

Key artistes billed to perform on the night of the carols include; Patapaa a.k.a Patapeezy, sensational MTN Hitmaker stars, Kuami Eugene, Freda Rhymes and Koo Ntakra, and gospel music artiste Nacee. Other artists include Adina, Kwesi Arthur and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah. All-time favorite gospel act Joe Mettle will be on stage as well.

MTN's Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols is organised annually to usher MTN stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has emerged as a much-anticipated event, deeply loved by customer of Ghana’s network of choice.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network since its entry into Ghana in 2006. Total investments from 2006 till date are about US$2.5 billion. MTN has the widest 2G coverage across the length and breadth of Ghana and the widest 3G coverage in 170 districts across the country. The company has also built three modern Switch and Data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.