Rector Urges Gov't To Expedite Action On Bolga Technical University

Following the delayed conversion of Bolgatanga Polytechnic into a premier technical university, the Polytechnic authorities are pushing the Akufo-Addo government, to as a matter of urgency, expedite action on the University status.

According to the Rector of Bolga Polytechnic, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, government ought to fast-track the processes for the conversion of the institution into a Technical University.

He further cited government's inability to convert the school into a university is affecting enrollment.

This is because many students prefer institutions with the University status.

The Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics in the Upper East and Upper West regions respectively, were the only institutions, of the ten polytechnics in the country which did not meet the criteria for conversion into technical universities in 2016.

At the sixth graduation of the school in 2017, Prof. Alnaa expressed concern that although the institution has addressed all the deficiencies that held it back in the first assessment, the school has still not been converted.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony held for the 2018/2019 batch of students, Prof. Alnaa attributed the school's dwindling internally generated funds and enrollment to the failure of government to give it University status.

“This academic year 2018/2019, the school admitted 511 compared to 567 in the 2017/2018 academic representing 10% decrease in enrollment. The dwindling student numbers, which is largely due to the issue of converting the school into a technical university, has serious implications on the school, including the fear of staff attrition and low internally generated funds. This is having serious adverse effects on the management of the school” “It is for this reason and other reasons that we are calling on government to speed up the process of converting the polytechnic into a technical university.”

Some students of the Polytechnic told Citi News that conversion into a Technical University will ensure that the institution gets a major facelift.

They also expressed hope that once it becomes a Technical University, enrolment to the institution will see an increase, as the school will be able to offer a variety of Degree and Master's programmes.

