Sodomy Scandal: Headmaster Comes Face-To-Face With GES

George Amponsah-Duodu

The 54-year-old Assistant Headmaster of the Kumasi High School (KUHIS) at the centre of a sodomy scandal, Mr. Amponsah-Duodo, is set make an appearance before the Ashanti Regional Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Education Service (GES) today.

He has been accused of sodomising a male student of the school and further charged with one count of sexual misconduct.

According to the rules and codes over a sexual offence is contrary to Section 27(i) of the Code of Professional Conduct for teachers of GES.

He is accused of engaging the male student (name withheld) in romantic episodes on several occasions after introducing the boy into the act of homosexuality, allegations Mr. Amponsah-Duodo has vehemently denied.

Last week, the assistant headmaster was suspended from his official position by the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the GES, following the allegations by the student.

The allegations came after agitations among the entire students' body of KUHIS concerning alleged practice of homosexuality among some students and staff of the school, leading to the setting up of a five-member committee by the school's headmaster to probe the allegations.

In a letter signed by the head of legal unit of GES, Ashanti, which was sighted by DAILY GUIDE, the committee said even though the accused headmaster denied the allegations both in writing and oral, it suspected an offence of immoral relationship between Mr. Amponsah-Duodo and the complainant.

The committee cited findings of one George Tabiri Acquah, an advocate against homosexuality and old student of the school, as one of the basis for its suspicion since the findings corroborated the account of the student, the letter revealed.

The committee, therefore, preferred a charge of sexual misconduct against the accused person, which has necessitated his invitation to appear before the GES' Disciplinary Committee at 12 o'clock noon on the said date at the Conference Hall of the Ashanti Regional Education Office.

Denial

Mr. Amponsah-Duodo, however, has mounted strong defence against the accusation, vehemently denying the allegation of any form of sexual misconduct with the male student and stating unequivocally that at no point in time in his professional career has he ever had any form of physical contact with the said student.

Responding to the allegations through his lawyers, the accused person indicated that he is not a homosexual and has been married for the past 18 years with four children.

It is the contention of the Amponsah-Duodo that he has never introduced the complainant into the act of homosexuality or engaged him in any romantic episodes, and therefore, takes a very serious view of the allegations.

He wants the disciplinary committee to compel the student to provide proof of the allegation of sexual misconduct or homosexuality act if any.

“It is important to point out that as a matter of law, the person who alleges bears the burden of proof. It is, therefore, not enough to make bare assertions or allegations and that any allegation made against any person ought to be backed by evidence to substantiate same,” he stated in his defence.

The counsel of the accused person served notice that they would subject the complainant and his witnesses to rigorous cross-examination during the disciplinary proceedings and that “no stone would be left unturned in his (accused person's) quest, desire, motive and utmost wish to clear his name and restore his reputation which has been heavily dented by this unfounded and baseless allegation.”

---Daily Guide