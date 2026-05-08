GTEC orders Bolgatanga Technical University Vice Chancellor to resume duties

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has directed the Vice Chancellor of Bolgatanga Technical University to return to work immediately while investigations into alleged procurement irregularities continue.

In a letter dated May 4, 2026, and signed by the Director General of GTEC, Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission instructed the Vice Chancellor to resume his duties despite the ongoing investigations.

The directive follows earlier letters issued by the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council on December 12, 2025, January 22, 2026, and February 16, 2026, which first asked the Vice Chancellor to proceed on accumulated leave and later suspended him pending investigations.

The investigations concern alleged breaches of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), as amended, and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

According to GTEC, the latest instruction supersedes all previous directives connected to the matter.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission directs you to resume work as the Vice Chancellor of Bolgatanga Technical University with immediate effect, while the investigations into the alleged breaches of procurement continue,” the letter stated.

The Commission further assured the Vice Chancellor that outstanding issues concerning the university would be addressed in due course.

GTEC also appealed for his cooperation as investigations and administrative processes continue.