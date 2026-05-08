Toxic fumes from generator during dumsor kills three individuals at Manhean

Three persons, including a 19-year-old Senior High School graduate, have died from suspected generator fumes at Manhean-Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra, in a tragedy that has shocked residents of the community.

Two of the deceased were identified as Florence Naa Kwarley, 19, and Jonas Ofosu Yeboah, a carpenter and owner of the room where the incident occurred. The identity of the third victim was not immediately disclosed.

The victims were reportedly found dead in a locked room on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2026 after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from a power generator placed in an enclosed corridor during a power outage.

According to reports, Ofosu Yeboah had positioned the generator in a locked corridor close to the room where they were sleeping on the night of the incident.

Residents who made the discovery said the bodies had become hardened, indicating that the victims might have died several hours before they were found.

The incident has renewed concerns over the recent power outages in Accra and the dangerous use of generators in poorly ventilated spaces.

Bernice Ofosu, sister of the late Jonas Ofosu Yeboah, described the incident as heartbreaking.

“It is heartbreaking. My brother was always careful, but that night he placed the generator in the corridor to deal with the power outage. We never imagined it would end like this,” she told journalists.

Personnel from the Amasaman Divisional Police Command visited the scene after the incident was reported.

The police have since confirmed the deaths and said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The bodies of the deceased have reportedly been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy and further investigations.

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to avoid operating generators in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas due to the deadly effects of carbon monoxide fumes.

-DGN online