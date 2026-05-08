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Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairman Buga Buga

  Fri, 08 May 2026
Headlines Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairman Buga Buga
FRI, 08 MAY 2026

The third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, has described Mustapha Hamid as an arrogant man who became full of himself after gaining a political appointment under the previous NPP government.

According to him, unlike the period when he was a nobody, Mustapha Hamid stopped picking up calls from national officers of the political party.

He says Mustapha Hamid did not respect the party’s leadership, and even though they reported the matter to the President then, nothing seems to have changed about his posturing.

“Someone like Mustapha Hamid became so arrogant that we had to go and report him. As someone who has occupied national positions in the party and moved on to be a minister and CEO, you should be someone who will know the importance of national officers but that was not the case. Nobody in the national office had our calls picked up by Mustapha Hamid.

"Our ministers did not give us that respect as national officers. We believe that some of them were kept on the position for a very long time so they got to know that where they are they will not be removed, so they decided to do what pleases them and not what will work for the party. That is why the General Secretary came out to say that ministers who are tired must resign,” he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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