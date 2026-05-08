Kufuor rescued Ghana from economic collapse — NPP replies Kevin Taylor

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised the achievements of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr. Kufuor served as the country’s second President under the Fourth Republic from January 2001 to 2009.

Under his leadership, the NPP says the former President helped rescue the country from the brink of economic collapse.

“President Kufuor rescued this nation from economic collapse, strengthened our democracy, and earned the admiration of Ghana and the world,” a portion of a statement released by the party on Friday, May 8, read.

This follows recent comments by Loud Silence Media owner Kevin Ekow Taylor, who launched attacks on the former President.

The US-based broadcaster, in one of his social media shows, among other things, challenged Mr. Kufuor to point out his achievements in office.

According to him, the former President has no achievements and only supervised the looting of state resources.

In a statement signed by NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah, the party described the comments as disrespectful and demanded an apology.

It also called on the NDC, which it alleges Mr. Taylor is affiliated with, to dissociate itself from and condemn the remarks.

“President Mahama and the NDC must immediately dissociate themselves from the attacks on the person and legacy of President Kufuor,” the statement said.

“Kevin Taylor must issue a full, unqualified, and public apology to President Kufuor. There are lines that decency, culture, and conscience forbid us from crossing, and such behaviour is one of them. The NDC must decide whether it will stand with our shared cultural values or with the savagery of Kevin Taylor,” it added.