Police arrest 11 suspects over AI deepfake videos impersonating president Mahama

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly using artificial intelligence-generated deepfake videos to impersonate President John Dramani Mahama in online fraud activities.

The suspects were arrested by the Police Cyber Vetting Enforcement Team during a series of coordinated operations carried out across parts of the Volta Region.

Police identified the suspects as Anipah Jonathan, 23; Dzamesi Bright Kofi, 35; Thomas Ayoyo, 17; Louis Segbawu, 18; Raphael Ablordeppey, 32; Bishop Esiri, 46; Wisdom James, 25; Ali Lucky, 23; Edwin Edos, 22; John Kofi Darlington, 20; and Danu Peter, 19.

Some of the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals.

According to a police situational report, the operations were conducted between May 1 and May 3, 2026, at Sogakope, Dabala, Tongu, Akatsi and Aflao following intelligence gathered on a group allegedly involved in the production and circulation of AI generated videos falsely portraying President Mahama.

Police said an additional operation on May 4, 2026, led to the arrest of five more suspects in Aflao, including four Nigerians and one Ghanaian, who were allegedly engaged in similar cyber fraud activities.

Items retrieved during the operation included laptops, mobile phones, internet routers, 120 pre-registered SIM cards and a Nigeria registered Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration number LSR 138HR from Lagos.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the suspects allegedly used the AI generated videos and other fraudulent digital content to solicit money and obtain sensitive personal information from unsuspecting members of the public through online platforms.

Police further indicated that investigations suggest the suspects are part of a larger criminal network involved in impersonating high-profile personalities online for financial gain.

Nine of the suspects have since been remanded into police custody by the court and are expected to reappear on May 25, 2026.

The remaining two suspects, Thomas Ayoyo and Louis Segbawu, were granted bail with two justified sureties.